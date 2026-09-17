The Asian Games are bigger than the Summer Olympics, at least in athlete numbers

NAGOYA, Japan (AP) — How big are the Asian Games?

Well, they are larger in numbers than the Summer Olympics, which gives you an idea of the magnitude and logistics.

The Paris Olympics in 2024 involved 10,700 athletes. The Asian Games will open Saturday in Nagoya, Japan, with more than 11,000 athletes signed up. The number may be much larger as organizers have acknowledged a last-minute crush of athletes and officials attending. This has put pressure on available housing.

The Asian Games were first held in 1951 in New Delhi, India. This is the 20th edition with games last held in 2023 in Hangzhou, China, where about 12,000 athletes attended. Those games were delayed a year by the pandemic.

Of course, the Asian Games don’t have quite the star power of the Olympics. But there are big names and plenty of local stars from the 45 countries and regions entered from Afghanistan to Yemen.

Many of these nations seldom make a dent at the Olympics. But they have a chance at the Asian Games.

China features swim star Yu Zidi

As a 12-year-old at last year’s swimming World Championships in Singapore, Yu Zidi finished fourth in her three races — the 200- and 400-meter individual medley and the 200 butterfly. She’s 13 now and will turn 14 in October.

World records could fall with swimming taking center stage during the first six days of competition.

China will likely dominate the swimming with Olympic gold medalists like Pan Zhanle, Wang Shun, Qin Haiyang and Xu Jiayu expected in the field. Pan holds the world record in the 100 freestyle and Qin has the mark in the 200 breaststroke.

China topped all teams three years ago with 28 gold medals in swimming.

Some call these the “China Games.” China won 201 gold medals at the last games, Japan had 52 with 42 for South Korea. The same overall dominance is expected with the Asian Games closing Oct. 4.

Badminton is a hot ticket in Asia

South Korean An Se-young, the gold medalist in the 2024 Olympics and badminton’s No. 1-ranked female, is one to watch. She took gold three years ago in women’s singles in China and also picked up a team gold medal.

She is fresh off winning her third straight China Masters title. She also took the world title earlier this year.

“I have played in so many international tournaments that the Asian Games will feel just like any other event,” the South Korean news agency Yonhap quoted her saying.

“But one thing that makes it special is that if I reach the top of the podium, I will get to hear our national anthem.”

Alex Eala skips WTA event for Asian Games

Philippine tennis star Alex Eala is expected to play in the Asian Games, skipping the WTA 1000 China Open.

“I love playing and competing with the Philippine team,” said Eala, who is No. 18 in the WTA rankings. “I think it’s a really fun environment.”

Speaking at the recent U.S. Open, she raved about playing last year in the smaller Southeast Asian Games.

“There are really memories that stick with me,” she said. “You know the Asian Games happens every four years. I found myself drawn to competing in that.”

She won two bronze medals in China three years ago. But going for gold this time may have a price.

The China Open is a mandatory WTA event and Eala could face a fine and a ranking-points penalty for skipping it.

Sri Lankan javelin thrower breaking through

Sri Lankan javelin thrower Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage just won the event at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest, Hungary. He’ll be the favorite in the Asian Games.

That includes being favored over defending Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan. He was fifth in Budapest. India’s Neeraj Chopra, the 2020 Olympic champion, will miss the games with an ankle injury.

Athletes housed on an Italian cruise ship

There’s no dedicated athletes village at these games. Up to 5,000 athletes and officials will stay on the Italian liner Costa Serena. Others will be lodged in hotels and in temporary wood containers.

Organizers planned for 15,000 athletes and officials. But around August the number soared to 17,000. The Olympic Council of Asia has said those registered by a July deadline will get accommodation. Others who came late have to find their own.

Part of the crunch is the addition of new sports like teqball and padel. Also, some delegations seem extraordinary large. China, with 1.4 billion people, is sending 815 and Hong Kong, with a population of only 7.5 million, is sending about 580.

High security for Japanese royal family

Japanese media is reporting that 10,000 police and security forces will be on duty for the opening ceremony on Saturday in Nagoya with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attending.

The Emperor is expected to attend a basketball game on Sunday.

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See full AP coverage of Asian sports here

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer