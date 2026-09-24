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Sri Lanka wins toss, bats first in 2nd ODI against England

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By AP News

LEEDS, England (AP) — Seeking a first win of its white-ball tour, Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first in the second ODI against England at sunny Headingley on Thursday.

The Sri Lankans lost the T20 series 3-0 and were beaten by 89 runs in the first ODI at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

England selected an unchanged team, while Sri Lanka brought in Eshan Malinga to replace Dushmantha Chameera.

The third and final match of the series is at The Oval on Sunday.

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Teams:

England: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (captain), Pavan Rathnayake, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Sachindu Colombage, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

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See AP’s full cricket coverage here

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