COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Authorities thwarted the attempted killing of an American Ukrainian citizen on Danish soil in a plot allegedly orchestrated by Russian intelligence services, the Danish prime minister’s office said Friday.

The Russian defense attaché has been expelled from Denmark in response, Danish broadcaster DR reported. Two alleged members of the outlawed Danish gang “Loyal to Familia” have been arrested in connection with the attempted killing, police said.

The Danes’ announcement came as tensions between Europe and Russia heightened again Friday. Two Russian missiles and a suspected drone came down in Poland in what its prime minister said was likely a provocation timed to coincide with European military exercises in his country for a possible postwar mission in Ukraine.