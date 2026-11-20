HELSINKI (AP) — Mao Shimada of Japan took the lead after the women’s short program at the Finlandia Trophy Grand Prix figure staking meet on Friday.

The 18-year-old Shimada entered the season after winning four consecutive world junior titles and is carrying that success into senior competition. Shimada won Skate Canada International this month to take the lead of the ISU world standings, just ahead of Olympic champion Alysa Liu.

Shimada put in a flawless performance to “Between Two Worlds” by Mili, Cassie Wei and Yamato Kasai on the first day in Helsinki, scoring 79.06 points.

Niina Petrokina of Estonia, the reigning European champion, was a distant second with 69.08 points.

American skater Isabeau Levito had trouble on one jump, putting her hand down, and paid for it with the judges. She sat in sixth place with 67.02.

In the men’s class, Mihhail Selevko of Estonia celebrated his 24th birthday by leading the short program. Selevko’s 85.01 score was a 5 1/2-points improvement on his performance at Skate Canada, where he was the bronze medalist.

Chen Yudong of China was second on 82.88, and Andreas Nordebäck of Sweden third with 82.08.

Adam Siao Him Fa, winner of the season-opening Grand Prix de France at home last month, was 12th and last.

The free skate is on Saturday.

In pairs, Canada’s Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud led after the short program with 74.39 points after a thumping routine to the Brazilian percussion-driven “Baianá” and “Magalenha” by Sergio Mendes.

Germans Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel were second with 72.63. Americans Katie McBeath and Nagy Balazs are third with 70.81.

In ice dance, Grand Prix de France winners Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron of France were comfortable leaders after the rhythm dance with 85.78.

Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis of Finland were second on 77.58 and Czech sister-brother Natalie Taschlerova and Filip Taschler, who just missed a bronze at the Cup of China, were third on 76.65.

The Finlandia Trophy is the fifth of six Grand Prix events. The NHK Trophy in Tokyo is next week.

The top six performers in the rankings for each discipline qualify for the Grand Prix Final in China next month.

Seven Russian figure skaters were withdrawn from the event in Helsinki this week after the Finnish government barred Russian athletes from entering the country

The skaters, who included Olympic pairs medalists Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov, appear to be the first Russian athletes blocked from competing under a new wave of border restrictions across Nordic countries related to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

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