LONDON (AP) — England tore apart New Zealand 37-12 with an impressive five-try performance in rugby’s Nations Championship at Twickenham on Saturday.

England’s biggest-ever win by margin over the All Blacks marked a statement victory in the host’s turnaround since its bleak one-win Six Nations effort.

“The game plan hasn’t changed much from the Six Nations,” England prop Ellis Genge said. “We’re just executing better.”

The scoreline flattered New Zealand. A backlash was expected from the All Blacks, who reloaded half the team with rested front-liners after the historic loss to Wales last weekend. But they never got into gear and played worse than they did against Wales.

They were dominated in ball and territory, gave up double-digit turnovers, lost four throw-ins and hardly troubled the English defense.

England and New Zealand could meet again next weekend at Twickenham in the six-match Nations playoffs. Their final position in each hemisphere’s standings depends on later results on Saturday involving France, Ireland and South Africa.

England pinned New Zealand in its half from the kickoff. It waived a penalty shot at the posts for a short lineout and Fin Smith’s grubber into the in-goal was dived on by center Henry Slade.

Then England took nearly another 30 minutes to score again. The home side had all the ball and turf but was denied by overcooked kicks, knock-ons, Alex Coles getting held up over the tryline and New Zealand’s breakdown work.

Then a second line break by winger Cadan Murley led to a Slade chip and gather and scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet diving over an unguarded ruck between the posts.

Smith converted that and the extras for a soft try by the outstanding Ben Earl. The No. 8 broke from the back of a scrum on his 22 and the defense was negligible. New Zealand openside Peter Lakai folded into the scrum, No. 8 Wallace Sititi was slow off the mark and Earl had to break only one tackle to score.

But there was just enough time before the interval for New Zealand to kick a penalty into the corner, maul the lineout and for prop Ethan de Groot to burrow over to make it 19-5.

That was New Zealand’s first visit into the England 22. England had had nine, and quickly made it 10 after halftime and a bonus-point fourth try by brilliant flanker Ollie Chessum on the left wing.

Fullback Beauden Barrett replied for New Zealand on the occasion of him becoming the fourth man in history to play 150 tests, but England regained the momentum with a big impact from its bench, notably Genge.

They comfortably contained New Zealand and added the last points.

Three goalkicks by Marcus Smith and a try by Seb Atkinson after a burst by Genge helped England blow away its previous highest winning margin against New Zealand of 17 in 2012.

England also achieved back-to-back wins over the All Blacks for only the second time; the other time was in 2002-03 by the Martin Johnson-led team that ultimately won the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

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