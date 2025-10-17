Brewers’ Jackson Chourio hops off field with apparent hamstring injury in Game 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers leadoff hitter Jackson Chourio hopped off the field with an apparent hamstring injury in the seventh inning of NL Championship Series Game 3 on Thursday.

The 21-year-old right fielder was batting against reliever Blake Treinen when fouled off a pitch and couldn’t put any weight on his right leg.

He hopped off on his left leg and was replaced by Blake Perkins, who struck out swinging for the inning’s final out with Brewers trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1.

Chourio was forced out of the NL Division Series opener because hamstring tightness. He missed a month during the regular season with an injury to the same hamstring.

