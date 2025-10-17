Dodgers look to sweep Brewers in NLCS Game 4

Milwaukee Brewers (97-65, first in the NL Central during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69, first in the NL West during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Friday, 8:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: TBD; Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 2.87 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -196, Brewers +162; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday in Game 4 of the NLCS. The Dodgers lead the series 3-0, and can move on to the World Series with a win.

Los Angeles has a 52-29 record at home and a 93-69 record overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

Milwaukee is 97-65 overall and 45-36 on the road. The Brewers have a 72-15 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the 10th time this season. The Brewers are ahead 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 82 RBIs while hitting .258 for the Dodgers. Tommy Edman is 12 for 41 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with 29 home runs while slugging .452. Jackson Chourio is 11 for 39 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .251 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .201 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Nick Frasso: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Jackson Chourio: day-to-day (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (lat), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press