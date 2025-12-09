Skip to main content
Angels acquire infielder Vaughn Grissom in a trade with the Red Sox

By AP News

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels acquired infielder Vaughn Grissom in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

Grissom appeared in just 31 games for Boston after he came over in the Chris Sale trade with Atlanta on Dec. 30, 2023. The 24-year-old Grissom batted .270 with 13 homers and 48 RBIs in 96 games with Triple-A Worcester this year.

The Red Sox received minor league outfielder Isaiah Jackson in the swap with the Angels. The 21-year-old Jackson, an 18th-round pick in this year’s amateur draft, hit .219 (7 for 32) with a homer and four RBIs in 10 games with High-A Tri-City this season.

Grissom made his major league debut with Atlanta in 2022. He hit .190 (20 for 105) with six RBIs for Boston in 2024.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

