José Ramírez agrees to 7-year, $175-million extension with Guardians, AP source says

All-star third baseman and American League MVP finalist José Ramírez has agreed to a seven-year, $175 million deal to remain with the Cleveland Guardians, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical and had not been announced.

The 33-year old native of the Dominican Republic has played his entire 13-year, big league career in Cleveland. He was signed through the 2028 season. He had three years and $69 million remaining on the extension he signed in 2022, but will now average $25 million over the next seven years.

The extension also includes a no-trade clause and performance bonuses related to his finish in MVP balloting. Ramírez has finished in the top five six times. He was third last year and fifth in 2024.

Cleveland has reached the postseason eight times since Ramírez was called up to the majors in 2013, including losing in seven games to the Chicago Cubs in the 2016 World Series. The Guardians have won the AL Central the past two seasons.

Ramírez became the first player in franchise history to have at least 250 home runs and 250 stolen bases last season and just the second switch-hitter, joining Carlos Beltrán (435 homers, 312 stolen bases). He goes into 2026 with 285 home runs and 287 stolen bases.

Robin Yount, Craig Biggio and Derek Jeter are the only other players to accomplish the 250-250 feat with only one team.

The seven-time, AL all-star had a career-high 44 stolen bases last season and became the fourth player in MLB history with multiple seasons of at least 30 home runs and 40 steals. He had a .283 batting average, including a career-long 21-game hit streak from May 6-28.

Ramírez is also the franchise leader in extra base hits with 726 and 27 multi-homer games. He is second in home runs and RBIs (949).

