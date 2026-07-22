Muncy’s two-run homer, Wrobleski’s pitching help Dodgers defeat Wheeler, Phillies 2-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Muncy hit a two-run homer, Justin Wrobleski pitched into the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 on Tuesday night.

The Phillies ran themselves out of a potential winning rally in the ninth after putting men on second and third with one out, with the Dodgers capitalizing to complete a 5-2-6-4 double play to end the game.

Shohei Ohtani had one of five hits for the Dodgers, who snapped a two-game skid.

Alec Bohm singled twice, doubled and drove in a run for the Phillies.

Wrobleski (11-2) struck out seven and allowed five hits in 6 1/3 innings. The 26-year-old lefty was pitching in Philadelphia for the second time in a week after striking out five in two innings during last Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

Tanner Scott got the final five outs for his 15th save after the Phillies helped him escape a jam.

Bohm singled and JT Realmuto doubled. Brandon Marsh hit a squibber to third base and pinch-runner Justin Crawford broke for home but was tagged out in a rundown. Realmuto, who had reached third, then tried to retreat to second and was thrown out.

Bohm’s two-out RBI single in the first gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead. But Muncy put Los Angeles ahead in the fourth with a drive to center off Wheeler (10-2).

Muncy moved into a tie with Ron Cey for second place on the Los Angeles Dodgers home run list, trailing Eric Karros (270).

Wheeler was pitching for the first time since opting not to accept an All-Star invitation as a late replacement after feeling slighted by not being selected during the initial process. The three-time All-Star struck out nine and walked none in seven strong innings.

The start of the game was delayed 1 hour, 20 minutes by rain. The contest was played in a persistent drizzle that began in the third inning.

Up next

Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (3-7, 5.68) opposes Dodgers LHP Eric Lauer (4-5, 4.81) in the finale of the three-game series on Wednesday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press