Dodgers take on the Red Sox in first of 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (57-51, third in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (69-40, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Ranger Suarez (4-3, 3.02 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Dodgers: Edgardo Henriquez (4-1, 2.79 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Boston Red Sox to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles is 69-40 overall and 33-20 in home games. The Dodgers have gone 29-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Boston is 57-51 overall and 32-22 in road games. The Red Sox have gone 20-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has a .301 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 27 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs. Shohei Ohtani is 12 for 41 with a home run and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Willson Contreras leads the Red Sox with 23 home runs while slugging .549. Andruw Monasterio is 13 for 32 with five doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .266 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .245 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Will Smith: 60-Day IL (neck), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (wrist), Curtis Mead: 10-Day IL (hand), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Roman Anthony: 60-Day IL (wrist), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-Day IL (forearm), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press