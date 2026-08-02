Red Sox 1B Willson Contreras back in lineup for series finale against Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — First baseman Willson Contreras was back in the lineup for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night after clearing concussion protocol.

Contreras was struck by a fastball on the side of the helmet in the third inning of the Red Sox’s win over the Dodgers on Friday night. He was examined by team medical staff after being hit by Dodgers pitcher Will Klein and leaving the game.

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said Contreras passed the remaining steps needed to return to action after being held out of a 3-2 victory on Saturday night.

Contreras will bat cleanup in the finale of the three-game set. He is hitting .288 with 23 home runs and 67 RBIs and made his fourth All-Star team this season.

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