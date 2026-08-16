Angels and Royals play to determine series winner

Kansas City Royals (50-74, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (49-75, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Noah Cameron (6-8, 4.45 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Angels: Ryan Johnson (2-6, 6.71 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -161, Royals +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles is 49-75 overall and 29-35 at home. The Angels have gone 30-14 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Kansas City has a 21-44 record on the road and a 50-74 record overall. The Royals have gone 32-14 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Royals hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Schanuel has 22 doubles, seven home runs and 47 RBIs while hitting .279 for the Angels. Wade Meckler is 10 for 40 with a double over the last 10 games.

Jac Caglianone leads the Royals with 45 extra base hits (21 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs). Michael Massey is 10 for 35 with a triple, two home runs and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by four runs

Royals: 3-7, .205 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Oswald Peraza: day-to-day (hand), Sebastian Rivero: 60-Day IL (hand), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shaun Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Royals: Beck Way: 15-Day IL (back), Connor Seabold: 60-Day IL (lat), Maikel Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (elbow), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luinder Avila: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cole Ragans: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carlos Estevez: 60-Day IL (foot), Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jonathan India: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press