Brewers lead Padres 1-0 heading into NLDS Game 2

San Diego Padres (91-71, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (103-59, first in the NL Central during the regular season)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (12-10, 3.21 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 159 strikeouts); Brewers: Logan Henderson (11-3, 2.47 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -214, Padres +176; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and the San Diego Padres take the field in Game 2 of the NLDS. The Brewers lead the series 1-0.

Milwaukee has a 103-59 record overall and a 55-26 record at home. Brewers hitters are batting a collective .259, the highest team batting average in MLB play.

San Diego has a 40-41 record on the road and a 91-71 record overall. The Padres have a 34-14 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams match up Sunday for the eighth time this season. The Padres are up 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has 37 doubles, three triples and 21 home runs for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 12 for 33 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 32 doubles, three triples and 25 home runs for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts is 12 for 31 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 9-1, .243 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Padres: 7-3, .276 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Padres: Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (ankle), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rodolfo Duran: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press