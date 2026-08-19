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Bell’s home run, Jeffers’ two-run double push Twins past Braves 4-1

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By AP News
Braves Twins Baseball

Braves Twins Baseball

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MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Josh Bell hit a two-run homer, Ryan Jeffers drove in Minnesota’s other two runs, and the Twins beat the Atlanta Braves 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Bell hit his 17th home run of the year over the right-center field wall in the first inning to give the Twins a 2-0 lead.

Jeffers added a two-run double in the eighth inning that plated Kaelen Culpepper and Byron Buxton as the Twins took the first two games of the three-game series.

Zebby Matthews (7-8) tossed 5 2/3 innings for Minnesota, allowing one run on five hits while striking out four. Yoendrys Gómez worked a scoreless ninth for his 19th save of the season.

Drake Baldwin scored Atlanta’s run in the sixth inning on a home run to left-center field.

Tyler Mahle (4-10) worked 6 2/3 frames and gave up two runs on six hits. Dylan Dodd and Didier Fuentes both allowed a run in 2/3 innings as well.

Up next

Braves’ RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0, 4.15 ERA) squares off against Twins’ RHP Taj Bradley (9-5, 3.98) in the series finale this Wednesday.

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See AP’s full MLB coverage here

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