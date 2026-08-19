Mets and Padres meet, winner secures 3-game series

San Diego Padres (68-59, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (57-70, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (8-8, 3.41 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Mets: Robert Stock (0-2, 6.57 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -132, Mets +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets and San Diego Padres play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

New York has a 57-70 record overall and a 29-35 record at home. Mets pitchers have a collective 4.08 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

San Diego is 68-59 overall and 31-33 in road games. The Padres have a 23-12 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Mets lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has 21 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Mets. Luis Torrens is 10 for 21 with five home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 20 doubles, 24 home runs and 71 RBIs while hitting .217 for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 11 for 41 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.93 ERA, even run differential

Padres: 8-2, .260 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hand), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Devin Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Samad Taylor: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press