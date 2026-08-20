Nolan Arenado’s broken-bat bloop in 10th sparks Diamondbacks to 7-6 win over Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit a tiebreaking broken-bat bloop single over a drawn-in infield to spark a two-run 10th inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks avoided a series sweep by beating the Boston Red Sox 7-6 on Wednesday.

Lars Nootbar hit a pinch-hit two-run homer and Gabriel Moreno a two-run double for Arizona, which was without All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte for the third straight game.

Mickey Gasper homered for the third straight game, a tying three-run shot, Nick Sogard had a solo shot for his first major-league homer and Jarren Duran also hit a solo drive for the Red Sox.

Manager Torey Lovullo said before the game that he still hasn’t heard from Marte, following little communication on Monday when he was AWOL for the series opener. Before Tuesday’s loss, Lovullo was told he traveled to Phoenix for tests on his left knee.

Arenado hit his floater into shallow left off Jovani Morán (2-3) to score automatic runner Moreno. Jose Fernandez drew a bases-loaded walk.

Willson Contreras’ RBI grounder came off Jonathan Loáisiga (4-3) in the bottom half.

Gasper’s two-out drive chased starter Brandon Pfaadt and cleared Arizona’s bullpen, making it 5-all in the sixth.

Moreno’s double capped a three-run fifth and Nootbar’s drive came off reliever Greg Weissert in the sixth.

Fresh off Boston’s consecutive blowout wins, Sogard opened the bottom of the first by hitting the first pitch into the Red Sox bullpen.

Coming in 7-0 with a 1.15 ERA in his last nine starts, Pfaadt allowed five runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Payton Tolle gave up all three of his runs in his final inning, the fifth, after going eight-shutout in his previous start.

Up next

Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (12-4, 2.71 ERA) is set to start the series opener Friday at home against Cincinnati.

Red Sox RHP Sonny Gray (15-3, 2.65) is slated to go Friday when they host former Boston 3B/DH Rafael Devers and San Francisco.

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See AP’s full MLB coverage here

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press