Astros and Angels play to determine series winner

Los Angeles Angels (50-77, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (64-63, first in the AL West)

Houston; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Grayson Rodriguez (3-5, 7.17 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Astros: Peter Lambert (8-6, 3.11 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -192, Angels +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels meet on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Houston has a 32-32 record in home games and a 64-63 record overall. Astros hitters have a collective .411 slugging percentage to rank sixth in MLB.

Los Angeles has a 50-77 record overall and a 21-41 record in road games. The Angels have a 20-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the 13th time this season. The Astros lead the season series 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 24 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs for the Astros. Cam Smith is 10 for 34 with a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Zach Neto leads the Angels with 20 home runs while slugging .409. Josh Lowe is 7 for 29 with two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .185 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Angels: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Astros: Mike Burrows: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (hand), Brice Matthews: 60-Day IL (knee), Carlos Correa: 60-Day IL (ankle), Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Sebastian Rivero: 60-Day IL (hand), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shaun Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press