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Athletics and Twins play, winner takes 3-game series

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By AP News

Minnesota Twins (64-69, third in the AL Central) vs. Athletics (52-81, fourth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Connor Prielipp (3-7, 5.57 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Athletics: J.T. Ginn (8-8, 3.60 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins -142, Athletics +119; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics and Minnesota Twins meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

The Athletics have a 52-81 record overall and a 24-41 record in home games. The Athletics have a 32-67 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Minnesota has a 64-69 record overall and a 29-38 record on the road. The Twins have a 29-56 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams play Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Twins are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 25 home runs while slugging .511. Kaelen Culpepper is 15 for 37 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .263 batting average, 5.39 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Twins: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jacob Wilson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Nick Kurtz: 60-Day IL (thumb), Tyler Soderstrom: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Kuroda-Grauer: 10-Day IL (testicle), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Sterner: 60-Day IL (knee), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (hip), Mark Leiter Jr.: 60-Day IL (hip), Shea Langeliers: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brent Rooker: 60-Day IL (knee), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

Twins: Byron Buxton: day-to-day (back), Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (glute), Austin Martin: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Paredes: 60-Day IL (oblique), Cole Sands: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Festa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mick Abel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-Day IL (lat), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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