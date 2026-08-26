Pirates look to sweep series against the Padres

Pittsburgh Pirates (65-69, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (71-62, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bubba Chandler (6-8, 4.38 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Padres: Randy Vasquez (9-6, 4.19 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -132, Pirates +117; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Diego Padres square off in the last game of a three-game series. The Pirates will sweep the series with a win.

San Diego is 71-62 overall and 40-28 at home. The Padres have gone 24-12 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Pittsburgh has a 31-37 record on the road and a 65-69 record overall. The Pirates have hit 158 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Pirates are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has 28 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 67 RBIs for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 5 for 39 with two home runs and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 32 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs for the Pirates. Nick Gonzales is 12 for 35 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .224 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .205 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Padres: Samad Taylor: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: day-to-day (ankle), Jason Adam: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (hip), Mitch Keller: 60-Day IL (arm), Ryan O’Hearn: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Konnor Griffin: 60-Day IL (finger)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press