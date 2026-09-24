Dodgers and Padres meet with series tied 1-1

San Diego Padres (88-70, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (97-61, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Pivetta (3-2, 3.30 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (5-1, 3.46 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -179, Padres +146; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Los Angeles is 97-61 overall and 51-29 in home games. The Dodgers have the second-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .339.

San Diego has a 39-41 record in road games and an 88-70 record overall. The Padres have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .318.

Thursday’s game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers hold an 8-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 32 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 70 RBIs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 14 for 39 with five doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 29 home runs while slugging .408. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 13 for 43 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .284 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Padres: 8-2, .297 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (elbow), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (back), Eric Lauer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Klein: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Gavin Sheets: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press