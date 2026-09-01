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Dodgers host the Cardinals on 3-game home win streak

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By AP News

St. Louis Cardinals (68-70, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (82-55, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (5-9, 3.86 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Dodgers: Eric Lauer (8-6, 4.78 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -181, Cardinals +147; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they play the St. Louis Cardinals.

Los Angeles has an 82-55 record overall and a 40-26 record in home games. The Dodgers rank fifth in the NL with 169 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

St. Louis has a 68-70 record overall and a 34-32 record in road games. The Cardinals have a 46-15 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 25 doubles, four triples and 30 home runs while hitting .280 for the Dodgers. Andy Pages is 9 for 26 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Ivan Herrera has 24 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Cardinals. Jordan Walker is 10 for 40 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .234 batting average, 2.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .238 batting average, 7.14 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Will Klein: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (finger), Andy Pages: 10-Day IL (hand), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (neck), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Wrobleski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Will Smith: 60-Day IL (neck), Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (arm), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: JJ Wetherholt: 10-Day IL (wrist), Blaze Jordan: 10-Day IL (ankle), Masyn Winn: 10-Day IL (thumb), Peter Strzelecki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Everson Pereira: 10-Day IL (hand), Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andre Pallante: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Rajcic: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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