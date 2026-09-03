Pirates and Giants meet with series tied 1-1

San Francisco Giants (58-82, fourth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (68-72, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Blade Tidwell (0-1, 4.54 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Pirates: Jared Jones (2-6, 4.83 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -162, Giants +132; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Francisco Giants are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Pittsburgh has a 35-33 record at home and a 68-72 record overall. The Pirates have a 33-17 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Francisco has a 58-82 record overall and a 25-46 record on the road. The Giants have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .407.

The matchup Thursday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Giants hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Gonzales has 23 doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Pirates. Brandon Lowe is 11 for 37 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jung Hoo Lee leads the Giants with a .282 batting average, and has 27 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 26 walks and 50 RBIs. Rafael Devers is 16 for 38 with six home runs and 13 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .227 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by four runs

Giants: 6-4, .268 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (hip), Mitch Keller: 60-Day IL (arm), Ryan O’Hearn: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Konnor Griffin: 60-Day IL (finger)

Giants: Adrian Houser: 60-Day IL (forearm), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jesus Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (forearm), Casey Schmitt: 60-Day IL (leg), Carson Whisenhunt: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.T. Brubaker: 15-Day IL (ribs), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (back), Victor Bericoto: 10-Day IL (knee), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Daniel Susac: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor McDonald: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Chapman: 60-Day IL (leg), Matt Gage: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press