Butler drives in go-ahead run, A’s pitchers combine for 18 strikeouts in 7-4 win over Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Lawrence Butler drove in the go-ahead run with two-run single in the top of the fifth, and Athletics pitchers combined for 18 strikeouts in a 7-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night.

Zack Gelof hit a solo homer for the A’s in the first, but the Mariners responded with a three-run bottom half of the inning.

Julio Rodríguez drove in Seattle’s first run with an RBI double and scored when Cal Raleigh Raleigh singled to right field for a 2-1 lead. Mariners rookie Lazaro Montes followed with a two-out single to left field in his first at-bat at T-Mobile Park for the Mariners’ third run against A’s starter Jack Perkins.

Jeff McNeil scored on a bases-loaded double play in the second to make it 3-2, and Butler put the A’s back in front with a two out single off Mariners rookie starter Kade Anderson (0-1) in the fifth.

Anderson, making his third MLB start, allowed four earned runs on seven hits over five innings, with two walks and three strikeouts.

A’s pinch-hitter Donovan Walton hit a solo homer in the sixth off Carlos Vargas, but Seattle scored on an RBI fielder’s choice groundball from Rodríguez in the next inning.

Rodriguez stole three bases to become the first player in MLB history to start his career with five consecutive 20 homer/20 stolen base seasons.

Max Muncy had an RBI single in the eighth, and McNeil had an RBI double in the ninth.

Hogan Harris pitched the ninth for his 14th save. Scott Blewett (1-0) got the win.

The Mariners are six games back of Houston in the AL West, and 4 1/2 games back of Cleveland for the third wild-card spot.

Up next

Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert (11-8, 3.42 ERA) was set to start Friday against A’s righty Kade Morris (0-1, 9.82).

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By SHANE LANTZ

Associated Press