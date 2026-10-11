Brewers and Dodgers meet in NLCS Game 1

Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (103-59, first in the NL Central during the regular season)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tarik Skubal (12-7, 2.72 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 186 strikeouts); Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (16-5, 1.80 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 252 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -112, Dodgers -108; over/under is 6 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers meet in Game 1 of the NLCS.

Milwaukee has a 103-59 record overall and a 55-26 record in home games. The Brewers have a 32-10 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles is 100-62 overall and 49-32 on the road. The Dodgers have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .257.

The teams meet Sunday for the eighth time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has 37 doubles, three triples and 21 home runs while hitting .270 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 11 for 36 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 32 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 70 RBIs for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 7 for 32 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .261 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .227 batting average, 1.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Dodgers: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Will Klein: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Lauer: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press