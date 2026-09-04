Pirates start 3-game series at home against the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (53-87, fifth in the AL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (69-72, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Ryan Johnson (3-7, 5.47 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Pirates: Jared Jones (2-6, 4.83 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -201, Angels +162; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates open a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

Pittsburgh has a 69-72 record overall and a 36-33 record at home. Pirates hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 23-43 record in road games and a 53-87 record overall. The Angels have a 21-10 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Gonzales leads the Pirates with a .310 batting average, and has 23 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 39 walks and 59 RBIs. Oneil Cruz is 11 for 37 with a home run and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Zach Neto has 28 doubles, four triples and 23 home runs for the Angels. Vaughn Grissom is 10 for 39 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .228 batting average, 3.36 ERA, even run differential

Angels: 1-9, .208 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (hip), Mitch Keller: 60-Day IL (arm), Ryan O’Hearn: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Konnor Griffin: 60-Day IL (finger)

Angels: Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh Lowe: day-to-day (neck), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (side), George Klassen: 15-Day IL (back), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press