Alvarez shines, Nats beat Angels 6-5 despite another bullpen collapse

WASHINGTON (AP) — Andrew Alvarez pitched seven innings of one-hit ball and the Washington Nationals earned a 6-5, 10-inning victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday when CJ Abrams scored on an error despite another bullpen collapse.

Andrés Chaparro’s single off Ben Joyce tied it in the ninth. Abrams scored against José Fermín (4-3) when shortstop Zach Neto could not handle Harry Ford’s grounder with the infield in.

Before that, the Angels rallied to a 5-4 lead while handing Washington’s bullpen an MLB record-extending 39th blown save. Vaughn Grissom connected for a two-run homer during a three-run eighth against Brad Lord, and Wade Meckler, Denzer Guzman and Moisés Ballesteros also had RBIs.

Jack Sinclair (1-0) retired four batters for his first career win.

Washington’s Abimelec Ortiz hit a two-run single during a three-run second. Jacob Young and Keibert Ruiz also drove in runs to help Washington to a 4-0 lead that Alvarez held as he departed.

Los Angeles sank to 4-14 in extra innings games this season.

Alvarez struck out a career-best eight batters — including three-time MVP Mike Trout twice — while working around four walks and Jose Siri’s sixth-inning double inside the left-field line.

The 27-year-old threw 61 of 97 pitches for strikes in his 20th and longest career start, retiring 13 of the last 14 batters he faced.

Previously, Alvarez carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning of his MLB debut on Sept. 1, 2025 against Miami.

Up next

Angels right-hander Grayson Rodriguez (4-7, 6.28 ERA) faces Nats righty Jake Irvin (2-9, 5.52).

___

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN

Associated Press