Wilson leads Mariners against the Athletics after 5-hit outing

Seattle Mariners (70-79, third in the AL West) vs. Athletics (60-89, fourth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryce Miller (4-9, 4.22 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Athletics: Jacob Lopez (6-4, 4.78 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -161, Athletics +130; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners take on the Athletics after Weston Wilson’s five-hit game on Saturday.

The Athletics are 60-89 overall and 28-46 in home games. The Athletics have a 44-23 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Seattle has a 70-79 record overall and a 30-44 record on the road. The Mariners have a 46-26 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil has eight home runs, 28 walks and 54 RBIs while hitting .268 for the Athletics. Henry Bolte is 13 for 36 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Randy Arozarena has 23 home runs, 61 walks and 71 RBIs while hitting .273 for the Mariners. Cole Young is 13 for 39 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .243 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by three runs

Mariners: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Kuroda-Grauer: 60-Day IL (testicle), Jacob Wilson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Kurtz: 60-Day IL (thumb), Tyler Soderstrom: 60-Day IL (hip), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Sterner: 60-Day IL (knee), Mark Leiter Jr.: 60-Day IL (hip), Brent Rooker: 60-Day IL (knee), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

Mariners: Brendan Donovan: 7-Day IL (head), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (lat), Will Wilson: 60-Day IL (thumb), Nick Davila: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brennen Davis: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Colt Emerson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Emerson Hancock: 15-Day IL (groin), Luke Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Wilcox: 15-Day IL (oblique), Logan Evans: 60-Day IL (arm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press