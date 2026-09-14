Angels aim to end losing streak in matchup with the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (70-80, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (56-93, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Kade Anderson (1-1, 4.29 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (5-8, 3.32 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 191 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -118, Angels -104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels enter a matchup with the Seattle Mariners after losing three straight games.

Los Angeles has a 30-44 record at home and a 56-93 record overall. The Angels have a 16-29 record in games decided by one run.

Seattle has a 30-45 record on the road and a 70-80 record overall. The Mariners have gone 46-27 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Monday for the seventh time this season. The Mariners are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Neto has 29 doubles, four triples, 26 home runs and 73 RBIs for the Angels. Moises Ballesteros is 10 for 30 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Josh Naylor has 21 doubles, 10 home runs and 50 RBIs while hitting .271 for the Mariners. Randy Arozarena is 12 for 37 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .214 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mariners: 4-6, .275 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Angels: Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (side), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hamstring), George Klassen: 15-Day IL (back), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Mariners: Brendan Donovan: 7-Day IL (head), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (lat), Will Wilson: 60-Day IL (thumb), Nick Davila: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brennen Davis: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Colt Emerson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Emerson Hancock: 15-Day IL (groin), Luke Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Wilcox: 15-Day IL (oblique), Logan Evans: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press