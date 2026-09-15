Amid a Reds slide, Terry Francona finds relief as front office expected to return

CINCINNATI (AP) — Not much has gone right for Terry Francona and the Cincinnati Reds the past couple weeks.

Despite losing six of seven and being a season-tying 10 games under .500, Francona was encouraged with reports over the weekend that team president Nick Krall and general manager Brad Meador are expected to return next season.

“I value especially, maybe at my age now, the people, and it doesn’t mean you don’t go through tough times, because you do. But when you do, you want to be with people that you’re aligned with and you care about, and they care about you,” Francona said before Monday’s 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Francona has often credited Krall and Meador for getting him to end his one-year retirement. Francona left Cleveland in 2023 after 11 seasons to concentrate on his health and recharge.

He has also appreciated the temperament of Krall and Meador during a difficult season.

“We commiserate together. One thing I really appreciate is it’s not who (screwed) up, it’s how we’re going to make it better. That’s a good way to go about things,” said Francona, who will have one year remaining on his contract with a club option for 2028.

Francona is 11th on MLB’s managerial win list with 2,103. He needs 23 to surpass Joe McCarthy and move into the top 10.

After leading the Reds to a wild card last season, Francona is facing only his third last-place finish in 25 years as a manager and first since 1999 with Philadelphia, when he was fired. It will be only his seventh season under .500 and third in 21 years with Boston, Cleveland and Cincinnati.

Cincinnati was 20-11 and in first place in the NL Central going into May before going 10-17 and ending the month in last place, which is where they have been 99 of the last 106 days. They haven’t been at the .500 mark since June 5.

The Reds (70-80) have gone 14-22 since winning 13 of their first 19 after the All-Star break.

Cincinnati has been beset by injuries for most of the season. Hunter Greene had Tommy John surgery last month and isn’t expected back until 2028, while the bullpen hasn’t been at full strength all year.

Slugger Eugenio Suárez was signed before spring training for a third stint with the Reds but has also struggled with a .213 batting average and 24 home runs.

The Reds do have some bright spots. Infielder Sal Stewart is favored for NL Rookie of the Year and shortstop Elly De La Cruz is having a career year in batting average (.284) and home runs (27).

Krall took the blame for the struggles during an interview with Reds reporters in Milwaukee on Sunday.

“We need to figure out and build on some of the good things we’ve done. We need to figure out how to address and minimize the inconsistencies with where we are and what we’ve done,” he said. “Obviously, it all comes back on me and we’ve got to make better decisions as an organization.”

___

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer