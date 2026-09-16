Cardinals play the Giants in series rubber match

San Francisco Giants (63-89, fourth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (75-77, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony Molina (3-1, 5.24 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (5-14, 5.53 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 146 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -162, Giants +133; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

St. Louis is 75-77 overall and 37-40 at home. Cardinals hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

San Francisco has a 63-89 record overall and a 27-50 record in road games. The Giants have gone 15-27 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Giants are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivan Herrera has 25 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Cardinals. Leonardo Bernal is 12 for 41 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .257 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by five runs

Giants: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: JJ Wetherholt: 10-Day IL (wrist), Blaze Jordan: 10-Day IL (ankle), Peter Strzelecki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Rajcic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (forearm), Everson Pereira: 10-Day IL (hand)

Giants: Rafael Devers: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Adrian Houser: 60-Day IL (forearm), Victor Bericoto: 10-Day IL (knee), J.T. Brubaker: 15-Day IL (ribs), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jesus Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Gage: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (forearm), Casey Schmitt: 60-Day IL (leg), Carson Whisenhunt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Daniel Susac: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor McDonald: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Chapman: 60-Day IL (leg), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press