Marlins take on the Padres after Hernandez’s 4-hit game

Miami Marlins (76-77, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (84-69, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Tyler Phillips (5-6, 3.55 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Padres: Nick Pivetta (2-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -202, Marlins +164; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres after Heriberto Hernandez had four hits against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

San Diego has an 84-69 record overall and a 46-29 record in home games. The Padres have a 59-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Miami has a 76-77 record overall and a 31-44 record in road games. Marlins hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in MLB play.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has 30 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs while hitting .286 for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 21 for 43 with three doubles, two triples and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Otto Lopez has 31 doubles, nine triples, 10 home runs and 69 RBIs for the Marlins. Graham Pauley is 7 for 25 with a triple, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 9-1, .324 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .280 batting average, 5.63 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Padres: Jason Adam: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Gavin Sheets: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (neck), Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (arm), Owen Caissie: 10-Day IL (lumbar stress), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), William Kempner: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press