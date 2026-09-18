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Angels meet the Twins with 1-0 series lead

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By AP News

Minnesota Twins (71-82, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (59-94, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Connor Prielipp (5-7, 5.24 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Angels: Grayson Rodriguez (4-7, 6.10 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins -127, Angels +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Minnesota Twins.

Los Angeles has a 59-94 record overall and a 33-45 record at home. The Angels have a 30-64 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Minnesota has a 31-44 record in road games and a 71-82 record overall. Twins hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks sixth in the AL.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vaughn Grissom has 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 65 RBIs for the Angels. Zach Neto is 11 for 39 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Kody Clemens has 22 doubles, seven triples and 26 home runs for the Twins. Trevor Larnach is 8 for 25 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.98 ERA, even run differential

Twins: 3-7, .212 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Samy Natera Jr.: 15-Day IL (forearm), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (side), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hamstring), George Klassen: 15-Day IL (back), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Twins: Kaelen Culpepper: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Mick Abel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Paredes: 60-Day IL (oblique), Cole Sands: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Festa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Banda: 60-Day IL (lat), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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