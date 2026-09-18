Tucker leads Dodgers against the Giants after 4-hit outing

San Francisco Giants (64-89, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (93-60, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Cesar Perdomo (0-1, 3.68 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (4-1, 3.50 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -313, Giants +244; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants after Kyle Tucker had four hits on Thursday in an 8-2 win over the Reds.

Los Angeles is 93-60 overall and 47-28 at home. The Dodgers have gone 66-23 in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Francisco has a 28-50 record on the road and a 64-89 record overall. The Giants have a 16-27 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Friday is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Giants have a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 32 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs while hitting .295 for the Dodgers. Tucker is 12 for 34 with three doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jung Hoo Lee has nine home runs, 28 walks and 55 RBIs while hitting .274 for the Giants. Bryce Eldridge is 13 for 39 with three doubles, two home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .234 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Giants: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (neck), Blake Snell: day-to-day (groin), Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (elbow), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (back), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (finger), Shohei Ohtani: 15-Day IL (biceps), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Lauer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Klein: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andy Pages: 10-Day IL (hand)

Giants: J.T. Brubaker: 15-Day IL (ribs), Matt Gage: 60-Day IL (elbow), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Devers: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Adrian Houser: 60-Day IL (forearm), Victor Bericoto: 10-Day IL (knee), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jesus Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (forearm), Casey Schmitt: 60-Day IL (leg), Carson Whisenhunt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Daniel Susac: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor McDonald: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Chapman: 60-Day IL (leg), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press