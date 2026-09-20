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Braves clinch NL East title with 4-2 win over Astros

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By AP News
Braves Astros Baseball

Braves Astros Baseball

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HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski hit a three-run homer during a four-run sixth inning and the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East title for the seventh time in nine years with a 4-2 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday.

Ozzie Albies tied it at one with an RBI single before Yastrzemski’s homer to right off Bryan King (3-6).

After finishing 76-86 and missing the playoffs last season, Atlanta bounced back this year under first-year manager Walt Weiss. The Braves are 92-64 and have won at least 90 games for the fifth time in the last eight seasons.

The Astros’ playoff hopes took a hit after being swept by the Braves. Houston, which has lost seven of its last nine games, entered the day trailing the Rangers by a game in the AL West, but the Astros own the tiebreaker.

Jose Altuve had a home run in the fourth, Yainer Diaz hit a home run in the eighth, but the Astros left the bases loaded in the first and fifth innings.

Victor Mederos (5-1) entered with the bases loaded and one out in the fifth and struck out Altuve before inducing a groundout by Diaz to end the inning. Dylan Dodd pitched the ninth for his second save.

Braves starter Martín Pérez allowed one run on six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Houston starter Hunter Brown scattered three hits and struck out 10 over five scoreless innings.

Up next

Braves: RHP JR Ritchie (1-3, 5.03 ERA) starts Tuesday in the first game of a three-game series against the Reds at home.

Astros: RHP Cristian Javier (2-6, 5.31) starts Tuesday against the Mariners in the first game of a two-game series in Seattle.

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See AP’s full MLB coverage here

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