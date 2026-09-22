River Ryan makes strong debut and Tigers hit 3 home runs in 9-2 win over Nationals

DETROIT (AP) — River Ryan was outstanding in his Detroit debut and the Tigers hit three home runs to rout the Washington Nationals 9-2 on Monday night, one day after being eliminated from the American League playoff race.

Ryan, acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tarik Skubal trade, pitched three scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Ryan is expected to start again in the season finale Sunday — the day after Justin Verlander is scheduled to make his final major league start.

Keider Montero (10-9) pitched four scoreless innings in relief of Ryan.

Washington starter DJ Herz (0-1) made his first big league appearance in nearly two years. Herz, who had Tommy John surgery in April 2025, pitched four innings, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four.

The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the first. Gleyber Torres walked, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on a ground-rule double from Hao-Yu Lee. After Herz got the first out, Eduardo Valencia singled to left field, with Lee scoring when James Wood misplayed the ball for an error.

Javier Báez made it 4-0 in the fourth, hitting his third homer of the season over the Tigers bullpen in left to bring home Dillon Dingler.

Detroit added five more runs in the fifth, three on Ben Malgeri’s fourth homer and two on Spencer Torkelson’s 25th.

That made it 9-0, but Yohandy Morales hit a two-run homer to get the Nationals on the scoreboard in the eighth.

The Tigers announced before the game that, due to a bank merger, Comerica Park will be known as Fifth Third Park starting in 2027. That’s the same name as the stadium for the Toledo Mud Hens, Detroit’s Triple-A team.

Up next

The teams continue their three-game series Tuesday, with Detroit RHP Drew Anderson (5-6, 3.62 ERA) facing LHP Jackson Kent (1-4, 6.40).

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See AP’s full MLB coverage here

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press