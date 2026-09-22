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Angels aim to end 3-game road skid, play the Athletics

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By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (60-96, fifth in the AL West) vs. Athletics (61-95, fourth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (1-6, 5.02 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Athletics: Brady Basso (1-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -111, Angels -110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels visit the Athletics looking to end a three-game road skid.

The Athletics have a 61-95 record overall and a 29-46 record in home games. Athletics hitters are batting a collective .244, which ranks fifth in the AL.

Los Angeles is 60-96 overall and 26-49 in road games. The Angels have a 23-11 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Athletics hold a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zack Gelof has 15 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 50 RBIs for the Athletics. Lawrence Butler is 9 for 37 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout has a .241 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 25 doubles and 21 home runs. Denzer Guzman is 8 for 37 with four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .215 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Angels: 4-6, .193 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Justin Sterner: 60-Day IL (knee), Gage Jump: 15-Day IL (left shoulder), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Kuroda-Grauer: 60-Day IL (testicle), Jacob Wilson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Kurtz: 60-Day IL (thumb), Tyler Soderstrom: 60-Day IL (hip), Mark Leiter Jr.: 60-Day IL (hip), Brent Rooker: 60-Day IL (knee), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

Angels: Kyren Paris: 10-Day IL (finger), George Klassen: 15-Day IL (back), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (side), Samy Natera Jr.: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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