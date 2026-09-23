Dodgers’ Ohtani set for return Wednesday after IL stint; Roberts says he’s ‘considerably’ better

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is expected to be back in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup on Wednesday after a stint on the injured list.

The two-way superstar has been on the IL since Sept. 9 due to right biceps inflammation and lingering soreness in his left knee.

Manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani is feeling “considerably” better.

“I would say if he was a five, he’s probably an eight or a nine right now,” Roberts said Tuesday before the Dodgers faced San Diego.

The Dodgers clinched their 13th NL West title in 14 years without Ohtani, who was in Los Angeles for treatment when the team beat Cincinnati on the road last week. Now, the four-time MVP will have five games remaining to get some at-bats in before the postseason begins.

Ohtani is likely to resume his role as the Dodgers’ leadoff hitter, especially against right-handed pitching. Mookie Betts has been atop the lineup and is hitting .373 this month.

“That’s probably the way it’s going to fall out, but I haven’t totally decided yet,” Roberts said, adding that he would consider Betts’ leadoff value against left-handed pitching. “I have to think about the entire lineup structure.”

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By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer