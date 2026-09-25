Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Christian Moore and Bryce Teodosio rally Angels past Mariners 6-4

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Angels Mariners Baseball

Angels Mariners Baseball

Photo Icon View Photos

SEATTLE (AP) — Christian Moore hit a two-run double and had three RBIs, Bryce Teodosio drove in two runs, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Thursday night.

Moore’s RBI single in the second gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead, and Teodosio’s one-run groundout pulled the Angels within 3-2 in the fifth before Zach Neto drove in the tying run.

Moore plated two more runs in the sixth with a double to put Los Angeles back on top for good, 5-4. Teodosio capped the scoring with an RBI single in the eighth.

Grayson Rodriguez (5-8) allowed four runs on five hits over five innings in his final start of the season. He has a 4.45 ERA with 49 strikeouts over his final 10 starts. Ryan Watson picked up his fourth save of the year with a hitless ninth after Sammy Peralta worked three scoreless innings of relief.

Julio Rodríguez hit a two-run homer for Seattle in the second, and Leo Rivas extended the lead to 3-1 with an RBI single. J.P. Crawford scored the Mariners’ final run on a wild pitch.

Bryan Woo (12-10) surrendered five runs off seven hits in 5 1/3 innings of work for Seattle to go with eight strikeouts.

Up next

Angels’ LHP Reid Detmers (6-8, 3.47 ERA) squares off against Marines’ RHP Bryce Miller (4-9, 3.99) in game two of the series on Friday.

___

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.