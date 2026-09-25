Dodgers visit the Giants to start 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (97-62, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (65-94, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tarik Skubal (11-7, 2.85 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 176 strikeouts); Giants: Yunior Marte (0-1, 4.66 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -392, Giants +298; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants start a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

San Francisco is 65-94 overall and 37-41 at home. The Giants have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .246.

Los Angeles has a 46-32 record on the road and a 97-62 record overall. The Dodgers have gone 70-24 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Friday is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers hold a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Gilbert has 11 home runs, 37 walks and 43 RBIs while hitting .240 for the Giants. Bryce Eldridge is 12 for 35 with three doubles, two home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 23 doubles, four triples and 17 home runs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 10 for 32 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .228 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .277 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jung Hoo Lee: 10-Day IL (groin), Blade Tidwell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (elbow), Bryce Eldridge: 7-Day IL (head), Reiver Sanmartin: 15-Day IL (oblique), Rafael Devers: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Nate Furman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Logan Webb: 15-Day IL (finger), J.T. Brubaker: 15-Day IL (ribs), Matt Gage: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Houser: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jesus Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Schmitt: 60-Day IL (leg), Carson Whisenhunt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Daniel Susac: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor McDonald: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Chapman: 60-Day IL (leg), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (elbow), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (back), Eric Lauer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Klein: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press