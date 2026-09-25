Diamondbacks aim to keep win streak alive against the Padres

Arizona Diamondbacks (85-74, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (89-70, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (7-3, 3.72 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Padres: Casey Mize (6-9, 3.96 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -139, Diamondbacks +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will attempt to keep a five-game win streak intact when they play the San Diego Padres.

San Diego is 89-70 overall and 49-29 at home. The Padres have gone 63-8 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Arizona is 85-74 overall and 40-38 on the road. The Diamondbacks have a 37-13 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Friday for the 11th time this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Merrill has 26 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 86 RBIs while hitting .252 for the Padres. Ty France is 13 for 41 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Gabriel Moreno has 33 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 81 RBIs while hitting .308 for the Diamondbacks. Nolan Arenado is 18 for 41 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 8-2, .291 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .294 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Padres: Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Gavin Sheets: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (back), Tyler Locklear: 60-Day IL (thumb), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press