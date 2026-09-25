Astros take on the Athletics after Spence’s 3-home run game

Houston Astros (79-80, first in the AL West) vs. Athletics (63-96, fourth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (6-3, 3.26 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Athletics: Jacob Lopez (6-5, 5.68 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Athletics after Lucas Spence hit three home runs against the Athletics on Thursday.

The Athletics are 63-96 overall and 31-47 at home. The Athletics have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .405.

Houston has gone 40-38 on the road and 79-80 overall. The Astros have a 54-35 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Friday’s game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers is second on the Athletics with 44 extra base hits (21 doubles and 23 home runs). Zack Gelof is 13 for 36 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 41 home runs while slugging .600. Isaac Paredes is 10 for 35 with four home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .255 batting average, 5.89 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Astros: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Alika Williams: day-to-day (undisclosed), Nick Kurtz: 60-Day IL (thumb), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee), J.T. Ginn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Sterner: 60-Day IL (knee), Gage Jump: 15-Day IL (left shoulder), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob Wilson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Soderstrom: 60-Day IL (hip), Mark Leiter Jr.: 60-Day IL (hip), Brent Rooker: 60-Day IL (knee), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

Astros: Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jake Meyers: 60-Day IL (kneecap), Brice Matthews: 10-Day IL (knee), Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (groin), Steven Okert: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Enyel De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (knee), Mike Burrows: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carlos Correa: 60-Day IL (ankle), Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press