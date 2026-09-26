Detmers throws 6 shutout innings as the Angels beat the Mariners 7-5

SEATTLE (AP) — Reid Detmers pitched six shutout innings, Wade Meckler finished a home run short of the cycle, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 7-5 on Friday night.

Detmers (7-8) didn’t give up a hit until Dominic Canzone singled with one out in the fourth inning. He gave up a leadoff single to Michael Arroyo in the fifth but didn’t surrender another hit, finishing with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Meckler tripled in the first inning, singled in the fourth and doubled in the sixth against Seattle starter Bryce Miller (4-10), who gave up five runs on six hits while striking out seven and walking two in six innings.

Meckler had two chances to complete the cycle but grounded out in the seventh inning and legged out an infield single in the ninth for his fourth hit.

Meckler scored the Angels’ first run in the first inning on Miller’s wild pitch. The Angels tacked on a run in the fourth inning on Vaughn Grissom’s RBI single and increased their lead to 5-0 in the sixth on a three-run homer by Christian Moore.

The Angels scored again in the seventh when Zach Neto hit a homer off Seattle reliever Eduard Bazardo. It was Neto’s team-leading 27th homer of the year. Neto added an RBI double in the ninth.

The Mariners scored two runs in the eighth inning on a bases-loaded hit by pitch by Sam Bachman to Julio Rodríguez and Michael Arroyo’s RBI infield single. Randy Arozarena’s RBI triple and Canzone’s two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth made it 7-5.

Up next

The Angels and Mariners play the third game in their season-ending four-game series on Saturday night. RHP Ryan Johnson (5-9, 4.93 ERA) starts for the Angels against Mariners rookie LHP Kade Anderson (2-2, 4.18).

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