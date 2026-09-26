Diamondbacks aim to keep win streak alive against the Padres

Arizona Diamondbacks (86-74, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (89-71, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: TBD; Padres: Walker Buehler (9-6, 4.56 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -124, Diamondbacks +102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to extend a six-game win streak with a victory against the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has an 89-71 record overall and a 49-30 record in home games. The Padres are 59-20 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Arizona has an 86-74 record overall and a 41-38 record on the road. The Diamondbacks have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .246.

The teams meet Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 6-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .291 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 32 doubles, three triples and 25 home runs. Jake Cronenworth is 12 for 38 with two home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 32 doubles, 17 triples, 22 home runs and 76 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Nolan Arenado is 17 for 40 with a double, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .286 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .286 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Gavin Sheets: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Corbin Burnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (back), Tyler Locklear: 60-Day IL (thumb), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press