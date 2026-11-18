NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said owners will not move off their demand for a salary cap, leaving the sport on track for a lockout starting Dec. 2 that could threaten the 2027 season.

“I can’t imagine the owners ratifying a deal that does not include a cap and floor,” he said Wednesday at a news conference during an owners meeting.

Players say they will never accept a cap. The last time management proposed a cap in 1994, it led to a 7 1/2-month strike that caused cancellation of the World Series for the first time in 90 years.

“There’s plenty of room for compromise, but there’s one thing that I will not compromise and that’s the issue that we’re hearing from the vast majority of our fans: They want a salary cap and floor and on that we will not compromise,” Manfred said. ”We are not prepared to tell 70% of our fans that they’re wrong on this issue. Competitive balance is a serious problem, and it needs to be addressed and it’s one that we can’t avoid just because the negotiation may be difficult.”

Baseball’s five-year collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 1. A lockout, which would be the sport’s 10th work stoppage since 1972, would bring to a halt all trades and signings.

“A decision on a lockout is one that we’re going to make at the last possible moment,” Manfred said. ”We’re going to devote ourselves to the bargaining process. I’m not that big on Thanksgiving as a holiday. We’ll make ourselves available whenever and wherever to bargain in an effort to make an agreement.”

MLB proposed the sport adopt a hard cap of $258.2 million for 2028 and a floor of $180.2 million, using luxury tax payrolls with average annual values. A team would be allowed to remain as low as 90% of the floor in 2028, which would be $162.18 million, but would have to spend the entire amount of the floor over a three-year period.

Individual contracts also would be capped under the plan, which MLB says includes a 50-50 split of revenue. The union takes issue with management’s definition of revenue and expenses.

Players have called the salary cap a “non-starter.”

“We made the proposal way back in May. Another word for ‘non-starter’ over months is a refusal to bargain,” Manfred said. “I think it’s time that the MLBPA needs to realize that this proposal is serious. I’m not suggesting they need to accept it whole cloth. I think they need to look at the proposal and try to find some ways to move to the middle as opposed to making no proposal at all.”

Players proposed a “competitive integrity tax” that would penalize teams dropping below a payroll floor. They also asked for a rise in the luxury tax threshold and increased salary arbitration rights.

“The MLBPA wants more and its proposals undermine, further undermine the competitive quality of our game,” Manfred said.

“What has the MLBPA done? They’ve engaged in a lot of rhetoric,” he added. “They’ve characterized our proposals as not real or not serious. They’ve criticized and mischaracterized aspects of the cap and floor system in an effort to promote player opposition. What the MLBPA has not done is made any meaningful effort to move towards us. In fact, they have not made a significant economic proposal since their opening proposal. Indeed, there’s a paucity of responses even on topics that do not directly impact our economics.”

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By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer