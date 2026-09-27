Giants manager Tony Vitello ejected for MLB-leading 7th time this season

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello finished his first season in the clubhouse on Sunday after being ejected an MLB-leading seventh time.

In the third inning of the Giants’ season finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Vitello was tossed by plate umpire Ryan Blakney after arguing about a checked swing by Mookie Betts. First base umpire Marvin Hudson ruled Betts did not swing.

After Vitello was ejected, Sam Hentges struck out Betts.

Vitello, the former head coach at the University of Tennessee, had only one ejection through June.

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