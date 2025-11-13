Skip to main content
Paul Reed has 28 points and 13 rebounds, Pistons beat Bulls 124-113 for 8th straight victory

By AP News
Bulls Pistons Basketball

DETROIT (AP) — Paul Reed had 28 points and 13 rebounds and the undermanned Detroit Pistons won their eighth straight game, beating the Chicago Bulls 124-113 on Wednesday night.

The Pistons improved to 10-2 despite missing their entire usual starting lineup of Cade Cunningham (hip), Jalen Duren (ankle), Tobias Harris (ankle), Ausar Thompson (ankle) and Jaden Ivey (knee) and two key reserves.

Duncan Robinson scored 23 points before fouling out, and Daniss Jenkins added 18 points and a career-high 12 assists.

Matas Buzelis had 21 points and 14 rebounds for Chicago, and Kevin Huerter added 20 points. The Bulls have lost four straight after a 6-1 start.

Down 16 after three quarters, but the Bulls scored the first 11 points of the fourth to get to 95-90. Chicago cut it to 97-96, but Reed’s three-point play and Ron Holland II’s dunk put Detroit up by six with 8:02 left.

Robinson has started all 12 games because of Ivey’s preseason knee surgery. He had 17 points in the first half, and Jenkins, making his first NBA start, had 16.

The Pistons shot 60.5% from the floor in the first half, including 52.9% on 3-pointers, on their way to a season-high 68 points.

Bulls: At Utah on Sunday night.

Pistons: Host Philadelphia on Friday night.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By DAVE HOGG
Associated Press

