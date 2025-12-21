Tyrese Maxey scores 38 points to lead 76ers to 121-114 win over Mavericks

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 38 points, including seven during a key fourth-quarter stretch, and VJ Edgecombe added 26 as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Dallas Mavericks 121-114 on Saturday night.

Dominick Barlow added 21 points for Philadelphia, which played without Joel Embiid (illness/right knee injury management) and Paul George (left knee injury management). Embiid missed his second consecutive game and 16th of the season.

The 76ers have won six of eight.

Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis each scored 24 points for Dallas.

Flagg, who turns 19 on Sunday, began play second among NBA rookies in both scoring (18.6 points per game) and rebounding (6.4 rpg).

Edgecombe, selected two picks after Flagg in this year’s draft, had 23 points and a highlight-reel dunk in Philadelphia’s 116-107 win over the Knicks in New York on Friday night. He entered third among rookies at 15.6 points per game.

Flagg’s short jumper tied it at 104 with 8:56 remaining before Philadelphia took control behind Maxey and Edgecombe. Maxey scored seven points and Edgecombe the other four during an 11-0 run over the next 2:21, capped by Maxey’s 3-pointer that put the Sixers ahead 115-104 with 6:30 to play.

Maxey entered third in the league in scoring (31.4 ppg).

Flagg drew “oohs” and “aahs” from the Philly crowd several times, including when he dribbled behind the back to set up a driving layup early in the third quarter and after a two-handed dunk along the baseline later in the period. He also went coast-to-coast for an impressive layup late in the first half.

Edgecombe was hot early, scoring 14 points in eight first-quarter minutes.

Davis (illness) and Klay Thompson (left knee soreness) both played for the Mavs despite being listed as probable and questionable, respectively, before the game. Thompson had 10 points and Davis grabbed 14 rebounds.

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press