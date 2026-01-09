Pacers beat Hornets 114-112 to end 13-game skid and give Rick Carlisle his 1,000th win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 30 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and made a driving layup with 11.5 seconds left to lift Indiana to a 114-112 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night that snapped the Pacers’ 13-game skid and finally gave coach Rick Carlisle his 1,000th career win.

Carlisle had been stuck on 999 victories since his injury-depleted team beat Sacramento on Dec. 8. He improved to 1,000-891 in 24 seasons as an NBA coach.

T.J. McConnell added 23 points and eight assists, and Aaron Nesmith chipped in 16 points.

LaMelo Ball made seven 3-pointers and had 33 points and eight assists off the bench to lead the Hornets, who lost a heartbreaker at home for the second straight night.

After Siakam scored to put the Pacers in front, McConnell stole the ensuing inbounds pass. Ben Sheppard made one of two free throws, giving the Hornets the ball with 8 seconds left and a chance to tie or win.

However, the play broke down, Collin Sexton’s jump shot hit the front rim and the Hornets were unable to corral the rebound.

Charlotte lost 97-96 to Toronto on Wednesday night on a buzzer-beating 3 by Immanuel Quickley.

Hornets coach Charles Lee opted to not start Ball on the second night of a back-to-back, going with Sexton at point guard instead. The move was designed to help Ball manage wear and tear on his body given his history of missing games with ankle problems.

It is the first time Ball has come off the bench since Jan. 30, 2021.

Charlotte’s Brandon Miller was ejected for arguing with officials with 9:49 in the third quarter. He finished with six points.

