Lauri Markkanen scores 33, rallies the Jazz to a 116-114 win over the Mavericks

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 33 points and seven rebounds and the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 116-114 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.

Keyonte George added 19 points and seven assists. Brice Sensabaugh scored 14 points and Kevin Love chipped in 10 points and 10 boards.

Klay Thompson made six 3-pointers and scored 23 points off the bench.

Utah scored 25 points off 21 Dallas turnovers and outscored the Mavericks 64-46 in the paint.

Dallas scored baskets on four straight possessions, culminating in Max Christie’s 3-pointer, to take a 107-100 lead with 4:39 left. Utah then held the Mavericks without a basket for nearly four minutes and surged into the lead.

Markkanen scored three straight baskets to fuel a 12-0 run that gave the Jazz a 112-107 lead with 1:41 left. Utah scored on seven of its final nine possessions to secure the victory.

Utah’s willingness to attack the rim early paid off. The Jazz scored 24 of their 34 first-quarter points in the paint. It sparked a 22-6 run that helped Utah to a 27-17 lead. Cody Williams fueled the run with three dunks over four possessions.

The Jazz led by as many as 14 points in the second quarter, going up 53-39 after Markkanen capped a 15-5 run with a dunk.

Dallas chipped away at the deficit and took a 61-60 lead after Naji Marshall and Christie hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the third quarter.

